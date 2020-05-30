Coronavirus aid corridor from China to Spain closing down

One of the last medical aid flights from Shanghai arrived in Madrid on Friday, stacked full of protective equipment.

An air corridor has been operating since the end of March when the outbreak in Spain was worsening.

Spanish airline carrier Iberia has been working with a logistics company and a medical federation to keep the supplies rolling in.

It's not just masks, but protective suits, the essential components to build ventilators and even specialised parts for hospital beds.

About three flights have been coming in every week but they're passenger jets, not cargo planes, so many of the boxes the aid is in are designed to slot into the passenger seats.

Usually four captains and four co-pilots almost thirty hours on board the plane, the time it takes to fly to Shanghai, load up and fly back again.

The crews now have to return to their temporary lay-off as the coronavirus hits the aviation sector.

Many political analysts describe it as coronavirus diplomacy, a chance for China to do its bit on the world stage.

And it comes as Beijing weathers more criticism for its response to the pandemic, and for its repressive actions, most recently in Hong Kong where it has cracked down on protesters and sought to exert more control over the former British territory.

Iberia has also been flying medical supplies to South America including Brazil which is the worst hit country on the continent.

But it is dwarfed by China's charity: Beijing says it has now provided medical aid to 140 countries.