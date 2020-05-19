Coronavirus: no ''mini-Schengens", warns EU chief

Amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic, in this episode of The Global Conversation, Euronews' Efi Koutsokosta speaks to European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas about the future of Europe's border-free travel Schengen zone and what European solidarity should look like once Europe comes out of the crisis.

"There is no way that returning to Schengen normality from the existing restrictions in our internal borders should be replaced by some sort of regional mini-Schengens that fragment our single market and discriminate against the non-participating member states."

Margaritis Schinas, European Commission Vice President

Click on the video link above to watch the full interview