The world's tallest building was used as more than €2.7 million was raised in the United Arab Emirates for people affected by COVID-19.
Lights were illuminated on the facade of Burj Khalifa each time a donation was made.
The aim was to turn the building into a virtual donation box.
The UAE has recorded more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases and around 200 deaths, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
