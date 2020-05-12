The world's tallest building was used as more than €2.7 million was raised in the United Arab Emirates for people affected by COVID-19.

Lights were illuminated on the facade of Burj Khalifa each time a donation was made.

The aim was to turn the building into a virtual donation box.

The UAE has recorded more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases and around 200 deaths, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.