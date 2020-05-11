Paris' Gare Saint-Lazare train station was busy on Monday morning on the first day that lockdown measures in place for two months in France were relaxed by the government.

Authorities distributed face masks to commuters returning to work after the government eased the stay-at-home orders it imposed on 17 March to curb coronavirus infections.

Some businesses have been permitted to reopen and residents able to return to workplaces.

But important restrictions will remain in place - particularly for travel - until the situation is reassessed in early June.

Masks are required on public transport and operators must ensure social distancing.

In the Parisian metro, La Chapelle, Charles-de-Gaulle and Dupleix stations all see an uptick in passenger numbers, though social distancing is still being practised inside some of the carriages