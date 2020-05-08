Queen Elizabeth the II said the streets were "filled with love" in reference to coronavirus as she made a rare VE Day commemorative speech to the British public.

Speaking on Friday evening at the same time her father George VI spoke to the nation 75 years earlier, the 94-year-old acknowledged that the anniversary may "seem hard" due to being unable celebrate amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

She added: "Instead, we remember from our homes and from our doorsteps. But our streets are not empty.

"They are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other.

"And when I look at our country today, and see what we are willing to do - protect and support one another - I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire."

Speaking about her personal memories from VE Day 1945 and the Second World War, she said "we should and will remember" those who gave up their lives in the conflict.

"They fought so we could live in peace at home and abroad. They died so we could live as free people in a world of free nations," she said.

"They risked all so our families and neighbourhoods could be safe. We should and will remember them."

She added: "At the start, the outlook seemed bleak, the end distant. The outcome uncertain. But we kept faith that the cause was right and this belief - as my father noted in his broadcast - carried us through.

"Never give up; never despair. That was the message of VE Day."