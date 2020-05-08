Key developments
WHO 'deeply troubled' by spike in domestic violence in locked down Europe
Banksy pays tribute to 'superhero' nurses in new piece donated to hospital
Boris Johnson is to unveil the UK's lockdown exit roadmap on Sunday
Paris and three northeastern regions will have stricter rules than the rest of France on May 11 when the first restrictions are lifted, ministers have announced
Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine seeing an increase in cases, says WHO
Nine die in Hungary after being ejected from hospital to free space for COVID-19