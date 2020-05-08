Key developments

WHO 'deeply troubled' by spike in domestic violence in locked down Europe

Banksy pays tribute to 'superhero' nurses in new piece donated to hospital

Boris Johnson is to unveil the UK's lockdown exit roadmap on Sunday

Paris and three northeastern regions will have stricter rules than the rest of France on May 11 when the first restrictions are lifted, ministers have announced

Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine seeing an increase in cases, says WHO

Nine die in Hungary after being ejected from hospital to free space for COVID-19

Latest updates