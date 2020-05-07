The European Union should take a more federalised approach to its healthcare policies, according to its Foreign Policy Chief.

In an exclusive interview with Euronews, Josep Borrell said the bloc should be better co-ordinated in how it handles health emergencies in future - including the pooling of resources.

The EU has run into criticism over a lack of joined-up policy in its handling of the Coronavirus. The result has been that every member state has adopted its own lockdown, testing and immigration procedures.

Health now 'a security issue'

The High Representative of the European Union told Euronews that the COVID-19 pandemic has made health a security issue - and not just a problem for member states' hospitals:

“It would be good to think of what kind of answer the European Union can give as a whole in the future.

“Co-ordination can be a way, stockpiling resources at European level can be another way. It doesn’t make sense that every country has its own stock.

“This has to be discussed among member states. To give more competencies (powers) to the European Union would require a renegotiation of the treaties, which is not on the agenda.

“But maybe member states can agree on giving the European Union a more important role in co-ordinating their competencies”.

