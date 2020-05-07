A new work by British street artist Banksy depicting a nurse as a superhero is being displayed in a hospital.

The piece, entitled 'Game Changer', has been hung in a corridor at University Hospital Southampton.

It shows a little boy playing with a nurse superhero toy, while figures of Batman and Spiderman are discarded in a wastebasket.

The nurse with her arm outstretched as if in flight, wears a cap and a face mask. The red cross logo on her apron is the only touch of colour in the otherwise black-and-white artwork.

The anonymous artist left a note with the piece saying: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only in black and white."

Paula Head, CEO of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust said that "the fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognise the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honour."

"It will no doubt also be a massive boost to morale for everyone who works and is cared at our hospital," she added.

The hospital plans to ultimately auction off the piece, with all proceeds going to NHS charities.

The work is the second created by the Bristol-based artist since the UK imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, he posted snaps of rats he had drawn causing havoc in his bathroom. The caption read: "My wife hates it when I work from home."