Euronews is this afternoon hosting a special Q&A with two survivors of COVID-19.

It's taking place in the Europe-focussed section of social media platform Reddit from 16h CEST.

Jess Marchbank and Matt Dockray, both based in the UK, will be answering questions about what it is like to have the disease.

You can ask them a question by commenting on this post.

Read more about the experiences of those who have survived COVID-19.