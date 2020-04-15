Latest Live Coverage

COVID-19 Live: EU to unveil roadmap to exit lockdowns

By Euronews with AP, AFP
A voter has her temperature checked upon her arrival at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A voter has her temperature checked upon her arrival at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.   -   Copyright  AP/Lee Jin-man
US President Donald Trump lashed out against the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, saying it "failed in its basic duty" and announcing he's withholding US payments.

The announcement comes as the US death doll from the novel coronavirus nears 26,000 — the highest in the world.

In Europe, which remains the most heavily impacted continent, lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in several nations including Spain, Italy, Austria and Denmark.

The European Commission is today expected to unveil its roadmap for lifting containment measures across the bloc.

