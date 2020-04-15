COVID-19 Live: EU to unveil roadmap to exit lockdowns

US President Donald Trump lashed out against the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, saying it "failed in its basic duty" and announcing he's withholding US payments.

The announcement comes as the US death doll from the novel coronavirus nears 26,000 — the highest in the world.

In Europe, which remains the most heavily impacted continent, lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in several nations including Spain, Italy, Austria and Denmark.

The European Commission is today expected to unveil its roadmap for lifting containment measures across the bloc.

More on this:

Coronavirus: European states ease lockdowns as Trump lashes out at WHO

COVID-19: World economy in 2020 to suffer 'worst year since 1930s'

Could a century-old method help treat COVID-19 patients?

Live updates: