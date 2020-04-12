Julian Assange's lawyer revealed in a video message on Saturday that the couple had two children while he lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The Wikileaks founder is currently in Belmarsh prison waiting to see if he will be extradited to the United States over espionage charges.

His partner revealed that he has two young children in a plea to release him from jail due to her fears over coronavirus outbreaks in prisons. The children are 3-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Max.

In a video posted to YouTube, Stella Morris who says the couple are engaged, showed videos of Assange's alleged two young children.

"I feel now that I have to do this, because I've taken so many steps for so many years and I feel like Julian's life might be coming to an end," she said tearfully in the video.

"I don't think people understand the extreme situation and pressure that we've been under because Julian is a public figure," she said.

Morris says the couple met in 2011 and got together in 2015. She was a member of his legal team.

Another lawyer for Assange, Jennifer Robinson confirmed to AFP that Morris and Assange were a couple. She said that Morris had previously made a statement in court on his behalf.