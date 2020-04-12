Israel's coronavirus outbreak had an impact on the traditional blessing of the Passover holiday in Jerusalem, with just ten worshippers allowed to attend at the city's Western Wall.
The blessing, which is the centrepoint of the week-long Jewish holiday, is usually attended by tens of thousands of people.
But this year, the the Western Wall Heritage Foundation "invited the thousands of participants who come every year and the general public to join the prayers from home."
