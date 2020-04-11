Taiwan's domestic baseball league had robot drummers and mannequins in the stands in place of fans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the suspension or postponement of sporting events and professional sports leagues around the world, such as the Tokyo Olympics.

To create an atmosphere at the game, one local team joined forces with a local robot company and put robots and signboards in the stadium to simulate the cheering fans.

In Taiwan, health authorities have advised against gatherings of more than 100 people.

The country has been commended for its coronavirus response, with fewer cases than many other countries.

In the end, bad weather ended up delaying the start of the league in the end.