British celebrities have recorded a video thanking the country's health workers for their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All across the country people want you to know how incredible you are and how grateful we are," said Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman. "You are an amazing army of brave, wonderful people. Thank you."

It comes ahead of a weekly round of applause for health workers on Thursday evening.

Other celebrities who appeared in the video include: Gary Barlow, Stephen Fry, Harry Kane, Hugh Grant, Andrew Garfield, Matt Smith, Sir Ben Kingsley, Rachel Weisz, Simon and Yasmin Le Bon, Simon Cowell, Jim Broadbent, Dame Joan Collins, Michael Sheen, Simon Pegg, Thandie Newton, Mark Strong, Billie Eilish, John Terry, David Oyelowo, Tom Hiddleston, Dame Julie Walters and Colin Firth.