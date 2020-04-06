Bogota police bid to arrest boredom of Colombians amid lockdown

Police in Colombia have been leading stretching and dance exercises as a new way of keeping people's spirits up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Officers are planning to deliver sessions across the Colombian capital Bogota as long as the confinement lasts.

Officers said it was a way to remind people to stay at home, stressing the measure would protect the elderly.

The Colombian government announced harsh sanctions for people breaking the lockdown during Easter Holidays, after the measure was put into place on March 24.

Health authorities in Colombia have confirmed 1,267 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths and 55 people recovered so far.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.