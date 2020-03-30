Minute's silence in Madrid for COVID-19 victims

Spain's growing list of COVID-19 victims were remembered during a minute's silence in Madrid on Monday.
The number of infected people in the country has risen to 85,000, the third highest amount in the world.
COVID-19 had killed more than 7,000 people as of Monday (March 30).
Spain imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown on March 14 to try to curb the spread of the virus, banning people from leaving their homes except to go to work, buy food and medicine or care for a sick relative.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced even stricter lockdown measures which will force all non-essential workers in the nation of around 47 million residents to stay home for the next two weeks.
