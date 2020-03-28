As the coronavirus crisis spreads, migrants attempting to enter Europe are in a vulnerable position with little or no help.

Just under a week ago, 56 people arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos.

The country is on lockdown but the migrants complain they've been given no protection.

"They said because of coronavirus you will be here 14 days," said this migrant from Afghanistan. "We are here 56 people, six African and all of us Afghans. They didn't give us gloves. They didn't give us any masks. "

The UN office on Lesbos described the camp living conditions as inhumane.

Last month neighbouring Turkey said it would no longer stop migrants from heading towards Greece.

The result is a border crisis between the two historic rivals. Greek authorities have said no migrants who arrived after March 1 will be able to apply for asylum. Instead, they will be detained pending deportation.

Camps on Lesbos and other islands of the eastern Aegean are already overcrowded and operating above their capacity.

The island's officials have complained there is no more room for new arrivals.