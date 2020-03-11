In pictures: what is going on at the Turkish-Greek border?

Thousands of refugees and migrants have been trying to get into Greece over the past several weeks, after Turkey declared that its borders with Europe are now open.

EU member state Greece, which has long complained of a lack of support from the EU to deal with the arrival of migrants, heavily guards its borders. Special forces from several European countries reached the Greek-Turkish border on Wednesday, 11 March to back up Greek authorities.

A migrant holding a baby pauses on the side of the road while walking to the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos Alexandros Michailidis/AP Photo

Migrants walk towards the Greek border in Pazarkule, in the Edirne district BULENT KILIC / AFP

Migrants walk on the road near the Ipsala border gate in Edirne, at the Turkish-Greek border Emrah Gurel/AP Photo

Officers in Greece have fired tear gas in numerous confrontations to impede the crowd of migrants and Turkish police have fired it back at their Greek counterparts. There are reports of injuries among migrants and some have been detained.

A migrant stands by two children in front of fence as he throws a stone at the Greek riot police between the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Turkey Felipe Dana/AP Photo Felipe Dana

Children from Syria sleep outside at a bus station in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border Felipe Dana/AP Photo

A group of migrants tried to bring down a fence in a desperate attempt to break through the border and cross into Greece, while others hurled rocks at Greek police. Greek forces responded by firing volleys of tear gas at the group.

Migrants take cover during clashes as Greek police sprays water at the Turkish-Greek border in Edirne region Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP

Migrants take cover during clashes with the Greek riot police and army on the Turkish side at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Edirne region Felipe Dana/AP Photo

There are reports of migrants being captured in Greece and sent back to Turkey, without official procedures being followed.

Greek army patrol at the train station of Kastanies village, near the Greek-Turkish border Giannis Papanikos/ AP Photo

A child lies on a sack with the family's belongings as migrants rest on their way to Greece near the Pazarakule border crossing in Edirne Darko Bandic/AP Photo Darko Bandic

A woman uses crutches walking to Greece near Doyran, Turkey Darko Bandic/AP Photo

Children with life blankets sit on the beach after a dinghy with 54 Afghan refugees landed ashore the Greek island of Lesbos ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

A migrant waits near the Evros river, near Edirne, in northwestern Turkey, to take a boat to attempt to enter Greece by crossing the river OZAN KOSE/AFP

A migrant carries his baby along a railway towards the Meritsa river, near Edirne, to take a boat to attempt to enter Greece Ozan KOSE / AFP

Migrants with protective masks wait at the buffer zone at the Turkey-Greece border at Pazarkule, in the Edirne district BULENT KILIC/AFP

This picture taken from the Greek side of the Greece-Turkey border near Kastanies, shows migrants waiting on the Turkish side Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP

A migrant woman tries to talk with the Greek authorities in the buffer zone at the Turkey-Greece border, near the Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne BULENT KILIC/AFP

Migrants leave an abandoned building after Turkish police removed them in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border Darko Bandic/AP Photo

Two Syrian families from Aleppo and Idlib in the overcrowded Moria camp on the island of Lesbos LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP

Migrants scuffle with Greek police at the port of Mytilene after locals block access to the Moria refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Photo