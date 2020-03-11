BREAKING NEWS
In pictures: what is going on at the Turkish-Greek border?

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Migrant children wait with adults to receive food near Edirne, northwestern Turkey as they wait to cross the Meritsa river by boat and enter neighbouring Greece
Migrant children wait with adults to receive food near Edirne, northwestern Turkey as they wait to cross the Meritsa river by boat and enter neighbouring Greece   -   Copyright  Ozan KOSE / AFP
Thousands of refugees and migrants have been trying to get into Greece over the past several weeks, after Turkey declared that its borders with Europe are now open.

EU member state Greece, which has long complained of a lack of support from the EU to deal with the arrival of migrants, heavily guards its borders. Special forces from several European countries reached the Greek-Turkish border on Wednesday, 11 March to back up Greek authorities.

A migrant holding a baby pauses on the side of the road while walking to the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of LesbosAlexandros Michailidis/AP Photo
Migrants walk towards the Greek border in Pazarkule, in the Edirne districtBULENT KILIC / AFP
Migrants walk on the road near the Ipsala border gate in Edirne, at the Turkish-Greek borderEmrah Gurel/AP Photo

Officers in Greece have fired tear gas in numerous confrontations to impede the crowd of migrants and Turkish police have fired it back at their Greek counterparts. There are reports of injuries among migrants and some have been detained.

A migrant stands by two children in front of fence as he throws a stone at the Greek riot police between the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, TurkeyFelipe Dana/AP PhotoFelipe Dana
Children from Syria sleep outside at a bus station in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek borderFelipe Dana/AP Photo

A group of migrants tried to bring down a fence in a desperate attempt to break through the border and cross into Greece, while others hurled rocks at Greek police. Greek forces responded by firing volleys of tear gas at the group.

Migrants take cover during clashes as Greek police sprays water at the Turkish-Greek border in Edirne regionIsmail Coskun/IHA via AP
Migrants take cover during clashes with the Greek riot police and army on the Turkish side at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Edirne regionFelipe Dana/AP Photo

There are reports of migrants being captured in Greece and sent back to Turkey, without official procedures being followed.

Greek army patrol at the train station of Kastanies village, near the Greek-Turkish borderGiannis Papanikos/ AP Photo
A child lies on a sack with the family's belongings as migrants rest on their way to Greece near the Pazarakule border crossing in EdirneDarko Bandic/AP PhotoDarko Bandic
A woman uses crutches walking to Greece near Doyran, TurkeyDarko Bandic/AP Photo
Children with life blankets sit on the beach after a dinghy with 54 Afghan refugees landed ashore the Greek island of LesbosARIS MESSINIS / AFP
A migrant waits near the Evros river, near Edirne, in northwestern Turkey, to take a boat to attempt to enter Greece by crossing the riverOZAN KOSE/AFP
A migrant carries his baby along a railway towards the Meritsa river, near Edirne, to take a boat to attempt to enter GreeceOzan KOSE / AFP
Migrants with protective masks wait at the buffer zone at the Turkey-Greece border at Pazarkule, in the Edirne districtBULENT KILIC/AFP
This picture taken from the Greek side of the Greece-Turkey border near Kastanies, shows migrants waiting on the Turkish sideSakis MITROLIDIS / AFP
A migrant woman tries to talk with the Greek authorities in the buffer zone at the Turkey-Greece border, near the Pazarkule crossing gate in EdirneBULENT KILIC/AFP
Migrants leave an abandoned building after Turkish police removed them in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek borderDarko Bandic/AP Photo
Two Syrian families from Aleppo and Idlib in the overcrowded Moria camp on the island of LesbosLOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP
Migrants scuffle with Greek police at the port of Mytilene after locals block access to the Moria refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, GreecePanagiotis Balaskas/AP Photo
Migrants light a fire on the bank of the Tunca river as they try to enter Europe at the Turkey-Greece border, near the Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne, TurkeyOzan KOSE / AFP
