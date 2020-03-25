Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, a Clarence House spokesperson has confirmed.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is the heir to the British throne.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the statement said.

The Duchess of Cornwall was tested and does not have the virus. The two are now self isolating at home in Scotland.

The two were tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire "where they met the criteria required for testing," a spokesman said.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the last time the prince's mother, Queen Elizabeth, saw him was on March 12.

