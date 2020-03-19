Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, his palace announced on Thursday afternoon.

Albert II, the principality's 62-year-old head of state, is continuing to work from his apartment and his state of health is not a cause for concern, a statement said.

"Prince Albert II, who had tested at the beginning of the week, is COVID-19 positive," it read.

"His state of health does not cause any concern.

"Albert is being treated by his GP and specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital.

It comes three days after Serge Telle, the city-state's prime minister, also tested positive for the virus.