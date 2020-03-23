An Israeli opera singer brought comfort to her quarantined father on Sunday by serenading him outside his apartment in Tel Aviv.

Irit Stark sang an improvised performance of Habanera from Bizet's Carmen while her father looked on from his second-storey balcony.

The performance delighted her father and brought some of her neighbours to tears.

Her father, Michael Stark, has been in coronavirus-related isolation since returning from a trip to Europe.

Israel is facing a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic with more than 1,200 confirmed cases.