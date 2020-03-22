Dancers determined to continue practice in confinement

Since the French government ordered people to stay home on Tuesday, dancers have been turning to video conference for a "collective bar practice" with the former dancer and star coach Florence Clerc.

Practice is scheduled every day at 11 a.m.

"Ballet dancers have a lot of self-discipline, but we always need a teacher to motivate us," said the dancer, who left Paris for southern France just before the country was closed.

But video conference has its limits. "You can't jump or flip on the tiles or floorboards of a small apartment," he added, saying that the risk of injury is too great.

The star ends her virtual class with stretching, push-ups and abdominal exercises.