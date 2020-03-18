US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden swept to victory in three states, leading him further down the path to nomination.

The former vice president of the United States won Arizona, Florida, and Illinois, the Associated Press reported.

Biden cut into groups that have been part of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' coalition including young people and Latino voters.

He did particularly well among women, moderates and conservatives. He also performed well with African American voters, a group that propelled him to the primary leaderboard after his campaign underperformed in early states. These are all key groups among Democratic primary voters.

"We move closer to winning the Democratic party's nomination for President. And we're doing it by building a broad coalition that we need to win in November," Biden said. He also spoke to Sanders' supporters, commending them for having "shifted the fundamental conversation" and telling them "I hear you".

Biden said his goal was to unify the party, especially in "times like these".

Indeed the primary elections came against the backdrop of an increasingly shut down United States as many cities and states close schools and limit gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Voters in all three states ranked healthcare as a top issue, according to a survey conducted by AP. In all three states, there were precautions to provide hand sanitizer and protect voters heading to the polls.

But it's unclear how primary season will move forward. Ohio, for instance, chose to delay its primary scheduled for Tuesday over the pandemic, as some other states have chosen to do.

The pandemic has cut into the primary campaign season that ends in July with a large gathering in which the party formally nominates its presidential and vice presidential candidate.

NBC News meanwhile predicted that current President Donald Trump, also running for reelection, would indeed be the Republican nominee.

Many states had cancelled their Republican party primaries in favour of the incumbent who did not have any significant challengers in the race.

The primary process will all culminate in November's general election when the Democratic candidate will face Donald Trump in the election to become president of the US.