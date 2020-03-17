French health system under pressure as COVID-19 cases still soaring

France is in a war against the coronavirus but its army is woefully unprepared for the fight.

So says Dr. Sabrina Ali Benali, who works an emergency medical responder.

“We have found a way to get masks, but that’s all we have. We don’t have dispensable garment/coveralls, nor a stock of hand sanitiser, nor hairnets, glasses, overshoes…”

She says the majority of healthcare personnel in France are under the same strain

“(Based on the dozens, thousands of comments on social media) I see that we’re all on the same situation. I have heard from nurses - including in the private sector - that say they go into war without weapons... that go to work with a knot on their stomachs... I’ll go back tonight.

I know among caregivers there’s this tendency to accept we’re heroes, not me. I’m not a heroine. I’m scared. Dr. Sabrina Ali Benali

The French health system has been in crisis mode for months, and thousands of medical staff have been on strike, denouncing budget cuts they say have pushed public hospitals to brink of collapse and put lives at risk.

Now, Dr. Benali says, the day of reckoning has arrived.

The decision to place France under lockdown will help control the spread of the virus, she says - but believes the decision should have been made earlier:

“All measures are being adopted two weeks too late. We have been waiting for this. We wanted schools to close much earlier…and now the full confinement.”

But she says the fight against the epidemic is far from over.

“I am going to have to ask my husband to buy bin bags so that I can improvise disposable blouses," Dr. Sabrina Ali Benali says. "So there you have it. It is quite alarming that the seventh most powerful country in the world is in this state.”

When the battle subsides, French medics say they hope they will be able claim victory, which must include being given the right weapons for the next time a crisis hits.