More than 1,800 people have died in Italy alone from the Coronavirus. Europe's worst-affected country is now entering a second week of lockdown.

Spain, France, Denmark and Austria have also announced full or partial closures to combat the virus. In Germany, road borders to neighbouring countries are closed.

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a range of measures on Monday night, including heavy restrictions on movement and further closures, days after the government closed bars, restaurants and cafes across the country.

Meanwhile, in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under fire from critics who accused him of issuing mixed messages about so-called social distancing, and failing to order the closure of schools, as has happened in many European nations and the U.S.

Also on Monday, the EU announced a closure of borders for 30 days soon after the World Health Organization said Europe was now the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic.

