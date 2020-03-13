International Women's Day was marked with protests demanding equality, Europe became the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, stock markets plunged around the world, and the Greek-Turkish border crisis remains without a solution... these are the biggest stories of the week, as seen by photojournalists around the world.
Coronavirus spreading
The EU warned that healthcare systems across Europe are at "high risk" of being overwhelmed by coronavirus and financial markets suffered their worst losses on record.
Greek-Turkish border crises
Special forces from several European countries reached the Greek-Turkish border on Wednesday, 11 March to back up the Greek authorities in the dispute over the right of migrants to enter the country. Thousands of refugees and migrants have been trying to get into Greece over recent weeks, after Turkey declared its borders with Europe open.
International Women's Rights Day
Massive demonstrations for International Women's Rights Day took place on Sunday, 8 March around the world to raise awareness of gender discrimination and other women's-related issues.
Venezuela crisis
The US-backed Venezuelan political leader Juan Guaido led a march aimed at retaking the National Assembly legislative building, which opposition lawmakers have been blocked from entering.
Tragic anniversary
Wednesday marked the ninth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that took thousands of lives in Japan and caused a nuclear accident at Fukushima power station.
Lighting the Olympic flame
Greek Olympic officials held a pared-down flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Games, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. It was closed to the public, and organisers slashed the number of officials as well as journalists present.
Pale moon rising
The full moon added extra decoration to New York City's iconic skyline.
Holi festivities
Hindus threw coloured powder in celebration of the Holi festival in India, but the event was subdued compared to previous years as a result of fears around the spread of coronavirus.