Romania’s interim government is self-isolating for 14 days after a senator tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Vergil Chitac was in parliament in recent days while right-wing parties were trying to form a new cabinet.

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told a news conference that all government members, as well as some members of his National Liberal Party (PNL) will self-quarantine.

"We asked the health minister to quickly create an epidemiological investigation mechanism for all our colleagues. They will all be tested. As for me, I will stay self-isolated at Villa Lac 1 where I will continue to perform my duties," Orban said.

The liberal interim government has been in place since the beginning of February following a no-confidence motion.

Romania has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, but no deaths. Six people have made a full recovery, while 2,067 are quarantined at hospitals or special facilities and 13,745 are isolated in their homes.