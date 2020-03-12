BREAKING NEWS
Disinfection work in Seoul after an increase in COVID-19 cases

Disinfection work has been carried out in Seoul as the Asian country edged near 8,000 COVID-19 cases.

Workers were seen disinfecting a major bus terminal in the South Korean capital.

South Korea reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its total to 7,869. There have been 66 deaths in the country.

