Watch live: WHO gives COVID-19 update after two deaths in France

The World Health Organization is set to give an update on the COVID-19 as France announced two additional people had died from the outbreak.

In its last update, the WHO said there were 90,893 COVID-19 cases globally and that it had killed 3,110 people.

France's health ministry announced on Thursday there were 92 more cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 377 cases. Two people, both in the north of the country, died bringing the total of deaths in France to six.

One 73-year-old in l'Oise where there are more than 100 cases of the virus died and another person who is 64 years old died in the department of l'Aisne, the health ministry said.

Italy remains the country hardest hit in Europe with more than 3,000 cases and 107 deaths.

Summary of the key developments