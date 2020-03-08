Italy coronavirus lockdown: what the emergency measures mean

The emergency coronavirus quarantine measures announced early on Sunday by Italy’s prime minister effectively restrict the movements of about a quarter of the country’s population.

Giuseppe Conte signed the decree shortly after midnight, as the country moved to limit contagion at the heart of the outbreak in Europe.

The measures are the most drastic to be imposed outside China since the outbreak began.

The decree covers the Lombardy region and at least 15 provinces in neighbouring regions: Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Pesaro and Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice.

Major cities such as Milan, a major financial centre, and also the prime tourist destination of Venice are affected.

Restrictions on movement

Movement will be severely restricted on up to an estimated 16 million people in and out of these areas, and within the zone itself. Only journeys for urgent, verified professional reasons, or for emergency situations, or for health reasons, will be permitted.

People showing symptoms of respiratory problems and fever are strongly advised to stay at home and limit all social contact, including with their doctor.

People confirmed to have the coronavirus will be compulsorily confined to their homes.

Companies, both public and private, are encouraged to put their staff on leave.

Public gatherings

All sports competitions and events, whatever their nature, are suspended. Only those linked to Olympic Games preparations, or major national or international events will be allowed – and only behind closed doors.

Ski resorts are closed until further notice.

All cultural, sporting, religious or festive events are suspended. Cinemas, pubs, theatres, museums, dance schools, gaming arcades, casinos, nightclubs and other such places will have to remain closed.

Bars and restaurants can remain open from 0800 to 1800 CET as long as they respect a security distance of at least a metre between customers.

Schools and universities must remain closed and all exams suspended.

Shopping centres and major shops must remain closed on public holidays and preceding days.

Religious venues remain open on condition they respect the one-metre distance rule. However religious ceremonies such as weddings and baptisms are banned until further notice.

At national level

As in the north, cinemas, pubs, theatres, museums, dance schools, gaming arcades, casinos, nightclubs and other such places will have to remain closed.

Sporting competitions are suspended but some can take place behind closed doors.

It will still be possible to go shopping or to bars and restaurants as long as a security distance of one metre between customers is respected.

Coronavirus cases rise

On Saturday night, Italy announced it had seen its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the north of the country on February 21.

The number of cases in Italy rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, Italy's civil protection agency said. That increases the total number to 5,883 cases.

Another 36 died in the region, taking the total to 233.