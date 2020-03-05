Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire

Russia President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they have agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.

Putin said the agreed deal would end civilian suffering but did not elaborate on the details.

The two presidents had sat for talks in Moscow aimed at ending hostilities in Idlib, in north-west Syria.

They support opposing sides in the conflict but both leaders said they wanted to reach an agreement before beginning talks.

Putin is supporting a Syrian government offensive to take back the last opposition-held province in Syria, while President Erdogan supports opposing forces.

The deal also envisages setting up a 12-kilometre (7-mile)-wide security corridor along the M4 highway. The corridor will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops, starting March 15.

Putin said he and Erdogan reached agreement on a joint document during the talks in Moscow that lasted for more than six hours.