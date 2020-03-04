Several states will hold primary elections all at once as part of the race to determine who will face Donald Trump in the United States' November presidential election.

The outcomes of the races on Tuesday are not likely to determine who will win the election, but it could narrow the race significantly.

Joe Biden was projected by NBC News to win both the Virginia, North Carolina, and Alabama primaries whereas Bernie Sanders won the northeastern state of Vermont, according to an NBC News projection.

Several states including Massachusetts were too close to call.

"About 40% of all delegates will be elected for the Democrats on Super Tuesday, which means a lot will be at stake," said David Redlawsk, a professor at the University of Delaware.

There are 1,344 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday out of a total of almost 4,000.

A comeback for Biden?

Biden turned his campaign around in the South Carolina primary this past weekend.

The former vice president had underperformed in several early states including Iowa and New Hampshire that have historically been important indicators of who the frontrunner candidates are.

But many observers said his campaign was effectively saved by his success in South Carolina, where non-white voters voted overwhelmingly for the vice president.

His performance among black voters will be key to gaging how he would fare in a national election, experts say.

"If democrats need Obama-like turnout to win the presidency...The black voters are coveted at this point," said Andre M Perry, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC.

He said southern states such as North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee could determine how candidates fare with black voters.

"Super Tuesday is going to give us a better indication of the viability of candidates. South Carolina was clearly enough because several of the other candidates have dropped out as a result because if they couldn’t beat Biden in that state then you could pretty much write off states with larger concentrations of black voters," Perry added.

An NBC News exit poll showed that Biden won 72% of the black vote in Alabama.

This is a breaking story that is being updated.