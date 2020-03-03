Amy Klobuchar rejects idea that moderate Dems are trying to crush Sanders

A day after endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday rejected the notion that she and other Democrats are trying to crush Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"You want a candidate that not just builds a coalition of fired-up Democrats, which we've got, but also brings in independents, moderate Republicans. That's how we won back the House of Representatives, and that's what Joe Biden can do," Klobuchar said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on "TODAY" as voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday when 14 states and American Samoa hold primary contests.

Klobuchar exited the Democratic primary race Monday after she came in sixth place in the South Carolina primary on Saturday. A few hours after she announced that she withdrew, she joined Biden, who won South Carolina's primary, on stage in Dallas to endorse him.

Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, dropped out of the race Sunday night and also endorsed Biden in Dallas Tuesday evening, as did former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who suspended his campaign last year.

"I don't look at the mayor and Beto O'Rourke and myself as establishment. I look at us as new leaders for the party, fresh faces for the party. And we're basically saying, 'We've got to win here and that's why we're supporting Joe Biden,'" Klobuchar said Tuesday.

Asked to react to President Donald Trump's impression that she and other Democrats were staging a "coup" against Sanders, Klobuchar said that none of them had even spoken to each other before endorsing Biden.

"We made the decision instead of a personal victory for ourselves, or a personal quest that this was about our country, and we need to beat Donald Trump and have someone with experience that can get things done in the White House," she said.

Klobuchar was among several women running for the nomination, including three of her fellow senators. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is the only female candidate remaining in the race.