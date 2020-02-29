South Carolina primary live updates: Democrats vote for 2020 candidates

Democrats in South Carolina are heading to the polls on Saturday to vote in the nation's first-in-the-south primary.

Saturday's contest could be a pivotal moment for many of the candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who is hoping his long-touted firewall can reinvigorate his campaign after disappointing finishes in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, and front-runner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will be looking to expand his base going into Super Tuesday.

Also in the running are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusettes and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who decided to skip the first four nominating contests, is not on the ballot.

Highlights from the South Carolina primary

