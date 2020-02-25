COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed

A hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife was on lockdown on Tuesday after a guest tested positive for COVID-19, the new virus from China that has infected thousands worldwide.

Hundreds of guests at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel in the town of Adeje are now being monitored, a health authority spokeswoman told AFP.

"But so far, we're not talking about quarantine," she added.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago located some 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of the African coast, is a popular vacation destination that attracts many northern Europeans all-year-around.

The guest, an Italian doctor, has been quarantined in a local clinic while samples are analysed in a hospital near Madrid to confirm the initial diagnosis, President Ángel Víctor Torres announced late on Monday on Twitter.

Results from the second test should come in later on Tuesday.

It is Spain’s third case of COVID-19 and the second in the islands that lie some 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of the African coast.

A German tourist was quarantined earlier this month in the island of La Gomera and a British citizen in the Mediterranean’s Balearic Islands. Both were released after recovering and showing no further symptoms of the illness.

The Spanish government has convened a special commission of various ministries Tuesday and a separate meeting with health authorities of all the Spanish regions to assess preparations for a possible uptick in cases.