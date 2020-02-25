Bloomberg's girlfriend Diana Taylor on concerns over NDAs: 'Get over it'

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's girlfriend Diana Taylor has a message for those bothered by remarks the former New York City mayor is alleged to have said and the nondisclosure agreements used at his company: "Get over it."

In an interview with CBS on Monday, Taylor dismissed concerns over NDAs with former employees, saying, "It was 30 years ago, get over it."

"In none of them was he accused of doing anything and saying something nasty to a woman, that is not who he is," Taylor said after a "Women for Mike" rally in Texas. "Life has changed. I grew up in that world, it was a bro culture."

"We have come a very, very long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change," she added.

The NDAs signed at Bloomberg L.P. became a focal point of last week's Democratic primary debate after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., demanded that Bloomberg release the women from the agreements so they could freely speak about their experiences.

"None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told," Bloomberg said during his first appearance on the debate stage last week in Nevada.

Days later, Bloomberg announced that after he reviewed he would releasethree women from NDAs he said specifically dealt with complaints about comments they said he made. Bloomberg said his company had identified just those three women in a review of over 30 years who had agreed to an NDA specifically over remarks they said he made.

He also said his company, Bloomberg L.P., would no longer use such agreements to handle similar claims in the future.

The subject could surface again on Tuesday at the Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, where Bloomberg is set to take the stage for a second time, standing beside six of his Democratic rivals.