Several injured after car rams into crowd at carnival in Germany

German police said that several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession.

In a statement, Northern Hesse police said a large number of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen and that the driver of the car had been arrested.

Police declined to provide further details and urged people not to spread ``unconfirmed reports``.

The incident took place on the so-called Rosenmontag, or Rose Monday carnival, which is marked across Germany with parades.

It comes less than a week after a shooting in Hanau, Germany, at a shisha cafe left ten dead.

_This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. _