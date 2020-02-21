Football fans at a match between Frankfurt and Salzburg on Thursday chanted "Nazis out" after a minute of silence for the victims of the Hanau shooting was interrupted by heckles.

Frankfurt is located just 30km from Hanau, where nine people died on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on two shisha bars in the city centre.

According to officials, the attacks appear to have been motivated by far-right beliefs.

After the chants, Eintracht Frankfurt went on to win the game 4-1, taking a 3-goal advantage into the second round, planned for February 27.

'Red card for racism'

The Hanau tragedy has shaken up the German football world.

The German soccer federation said Friday that nearly all the division's teams, the referees and children accompanying the players onto the field would wear shirts with the motto ''red card for racism.''

''We stand together against anyone who attacks our values,'' federation president Fritz Keller said.

Last Friday, a Preußen Munster supporter directed monkey chants at Wurzburger Kickers defender Leroy Kwadwo. Under the chant of 'Nazis out,' the racist fan was identified and removed from the stadium.