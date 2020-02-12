Two suspected letter bombs explode in the Netherlands

Two suspected letter bombs went off on Wednesday in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Kerkrade but no one was injured, police have confirmed.

The first explosion was reported shortly before 0800 CET at a postal sorting centre on Bolstoen, in northwestern Amsterdam.

Police said in a statement that one of the employees heard a "hissing sound" emitting from a letter and threw it away. A "slight bang" then occurred.

There were no injuries and an initial sweep of the building by experts found no other explosives. Employees have been allowed back in.

The second explosion took place shortly before 0900 CET on Wiebachstraat, in the southeastern city of Kerkrade, some 220 kms of Amsterdam.

Nine people were in the building when the small bomb went off but there were no reported injuries.

Police have cordoned off the area and explosive experts are attending the scene.