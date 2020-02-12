BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Netherlands

Two suspected letter bombs explode in the Netherlands

Comments
By Alice Tidey
Dutch police car.
Dutch police car.   -  
Copyright
Flickr/Michel Curi - michel curi
Text size Aa Aa

Two suspected letter bombs went off on Wednesday in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Kerkrade but no one was injured, police have confirmed.

The first explosion was reported shortly before 0800 CET at a postal sorting centre on Bolstoen, in northwestern Amsterdam.

Police said in a statement that one of the employees heard a "hissing sound" emitting from a letter and threw it away. A "slight bang" then occurred.

There were no injuries and an initial sweep of the building by experts found no other explosives. Employees have been allowed back in.

The second explosion took place shortly before 0900 CET on Wiebachstraat, in the southeastern city of Kerkrade, some 220 kms of Amsterdam.

Nine people were in the building when the small bomb went off but there were no reported injuries.

Police have cordoned off the area and explosive experts are attending the scene.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.