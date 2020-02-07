The Dutch parliament have moved to reopen an inquiry into the 2009 Turkish Airlines crash at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on February 26, 2009.

Dutch lawmaker Jan Paternotte told Euronews that MPs are "concerned Boeing may have tried to strongarm our safety authority."

According to a statement by the Dutch Safety Board, "the key-question whether lessons of the TK1951-crash were sufficiently learned by Boeing and the American authorities, this should be part of the ongoing international investigation in the recent crashes of Boeing 737 Max."

The board tweeted that "questions have been raised about the partial study in recent days."

Paternotte noted that it is European governments that will decide if the 737 Max is 'fit to fly in European airspace' and the fact that Boeing have declined at this time to share extra data pertaining to the crash with them, doesn't fill them with confidence.

Euronews have reached out to Boeing for comment.