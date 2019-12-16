Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max in January after fatal crashes

Boeing said they would suspend production of their 737 MAX airliner starting in January.

Regulators had grounded the aircraft in March following two fatal crashes but the embattled firm hoped to have approval for the new jets in December.

"We have previously stated that we would continually evaluate our production plans should the MAX grounding continue longer than we expected," the company said in a statement.

"As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month."

This story is being updated.