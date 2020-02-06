Authorities in Britain say a third person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across Europe to 29.

It came as two newborn babies in China were announced as the youngest diagnosed cases.

Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has now infected over 28,200 people worldwide and killed at least 564.

Most of the fatalities so far have been in China's central Hubei province, including the city of Wuhan where the infection was first detected in December.

At least 11 of the European cases involve patients who caught the infection locally, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) said in its latest update.

Holiday camp

Dozens of Italians and Poles repatriated from of Wuhan have been quarantined over fears they may have contracted the coronavirus.

Italy's evacuation flight landed at a military airport near Rome on Monday - bringing 56 people home - while 30 people from Poland landed Sunday night. Both groups will spend two weeks in quarantine.

A total of 254 Europeans arrived in France on Sunday from Wuhan, where the deadly virus was first detected. They are now in quarantine in France — at a holiday camp near Carry-Le-Rouet or a firefighters' training centre near Aix-en-Provence — or have travelled on to their home countries.

Beijing has criticised a decision by the United States to bar entry to most non-nationals who have visited China in the past two weeks, saying it contradicted the WHO’s appeal to avoid travel bans.

Other countries to have taken similar measures include Australia, Japan, Singapore and the Philippines.