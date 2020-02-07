As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, hundreds of at-risk or symptomatic people around the world are being quarantined in their home countries after being evacuated from China — including 23-year-old Russian musician Inna Savintseva, who is documenting her ordeal on Instagram.

She is currently being kept at a centre near the Siberian town of Tyumen, Russia, where is supposed to stay for at least 14 days.

Before being quarantined, she spent most of last year in China's Hubei province, where the virus outbreak started.

Euronews managed to get in touch with her to find out what life is like in the quarantine zone.

"I live alone, but there are usually two or three people in each room. We can't go out, otherwise, we need to start over the quarantine period," Savintseva said.

She can't leave her the room, but has a reasonable level of comfort.

"We have a bathroom with a shower, a toilet, a sink, a toothbrush and shampoo. I get food three times a day and also have some cookies," she laughs.

Savintseva says she experienced chest pain, headache and breathing difficulties, which are among the common coronavirus symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.

The treatment she is undergoing is quite severe. "I got the antivirus treatment, I got an x-ray and my blood taken, and did other analysis," she explains. She may stay in quarantine longer should her symptoms continue to develop.

However, when asked if she is scared, she says: "Absolutely not, it's just a new experience and nothing else. It's more the possibility to pass it on other people. If I'm infected I will know what that means."

More than 600 people have died and at least 31,000 others infected in China and around the world since the coronavirus outbreak began in December.