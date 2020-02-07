On the 17th floor of the Gómez Ulla Hospital, a military medical facility in Madrid, every day looks like the one before: a sterile corridor with 30 rooms where 21 Spaniards are being held in quarantine after their evacuation from the coronavirus outbreak city of Wuhan, China.

The rooms have everything, windows included. But outside is not only fresh air but also dozens of journalists documenting the daily lives of the quarantined — a kind of reality show.

For Pedro Morilla, it is his fifth day in quarantine and the initial euphoria — or 'the high', as calls it — has faded. But the long-awaited results of tests on throat samples show that none of those being held are infected by the coronavirus.

They will have to complete the remaining days of quarantine, as it was one of the conditions stipulated by the Chinese government in allowing their evacuation.

For now, the only contact they have with the outside is through mobile phones. Euronews has recreated the conversation with two of the Spaniards, Pedro Morilla and Oliver Cuadrado, both coaches of the Wuhan Shangwen Three Towns football team.