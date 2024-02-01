US carry out attacks on Houthi, WHO struggling to reach hospitals

By Euronews with AP

All the latest developments on the Israel - Hamas war and the conflict in the Middle East.

American forces have carried out strikes in Yemen against 10 attack drones and a ground control station belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, according to the US military.

The United States Central Command, known as centcom, claimed they “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region."

Centcom earlier announced that vessels had also shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Houthis, and then downed three Iranian drones less than an hour later.

It did not specify if the drones shot down by the naval destroyer were designed for attack or surveillance.

The Houthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the war.

US and UK forces have responded with strikes on the Houthis, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

Houthi fighters stage a rally in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Osamah Abdulrahman/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

WHO struggling to reach hospitals in south Gaza

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that they have faced great difficulty to reach hospitals in southern Gaza.

Heavy fighting has been reported near hospitals in Khan Younis, severely impeding access to health facilities for patients, health workers and supplies, he said.

Dr Tedros told reporters that a UN mission on Monday 29 January delivered medical supplies to Nasser Medical Complex.

He said other missions to deliver fuel and food were denied, adding that despite challenges, "Nasser hospital continues to offer health services, albeit at reduced capacity."

The hospital is operating with a single ambulance. Donkey carts are being used for transporting patients.”

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Deir al Balah on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Adel Hana/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Netanyahu calls for UNRWA to be shut down

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the UN's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) must be shut down.

"It's time for the international community and the UN itself to understand that UNRWA's mission must be terminated," Netanyahu told visiting UN delegates, according to a statement from his office.

"It seeks to preserve the issue of Palestinian refugees. We must replace UNRWA with other UN agencies and other aid agencies, if we want to solve the Gaza problem as we plan to do."

A bunch of UNRWA members have been recently accused of participating in the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel.