Trump impeachment trial: Senate votes loom on witnesses, Trump's fate

The Senate faces a pivotal vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, potentially forcing Chief Justice John Roberts into the position of having to decide whether to break a tie vote.

In a climactic moment Thursday night, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key Republican swing vote on the question of whether to call ex-national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses, said he would not support the additional testimony because, he said, while the House managers had proven their case, the charges against Trump do not meet the constitutional standard for an impeachable offense.

Highlights from the impeachment trial

Key takeaways from senators' questions as witness vote in doubt.

What if there's a tie vote? What you need to know about the upcoming debate on witnesses.

Nadler appears to rush ahead of Schiff to offer closing remarks on need for witnesses.

22421