Brexit: Remainers hoping 'Ode to Joy' will smash UK Top 40 on exit day

British Remainers have scored few victories since the country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

But they're hoping to win one last symbolic battle on Friday by placing Ode to Joy, the EU's official anthem, at the top of the British charts, just as the country officially exits the bloc.

A version of the classical piece, written by Ludwig van Beethoven in 1785 and conducted by Dutch violinist André Rieu, has climbed at the top of Amazon's best sellers list in the UK. Several other recordings of the song by André Rieu also appear in the top 20 rankings.

Amazon UK Best Sellers on January 30, 2020. Screenshot

The song has also clinched the top spot in the country's iTunes chart.

But Leavers are not giving up without a fight and they're hoping their own song, "17 Million F**k-Offs", will chart higher.

The song, written by British comedian Dominic Frisby after the 2016 referendum on EU membership, has been updated ahead of the country's departure on Friday.

The comedian has vowed that if the song reaches number one on Brexit Day, proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Maggie Oliver Foundation for victims of child abuse and grooming.

Neither song is likely to secure the top place, however.

The Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly rankings with sales and streams, said in a statement that 'Ode to Joy' has the edge over its rival but occupied the 27th spot on Thursday morning.

Frisby's song, meanwhile, was at Number 40.