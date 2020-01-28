BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

'Broadcasting legend': Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Comments
By Alastair Jamieson
Nicholas Parsons at the premiere of The Cirque du Soleil in 2014
Nicholas Parsons at the premiere of The Cirque du Soleil in 2014   -  
Copyright
(Photo by Jon Furniss Photography/Invision/AP Images)
Text size Aa Aa

Tributes were paid on Tuesday to Nicholas Parsons, the entertainer and host of BBC Radio 4 quiz Just a Minute for more than half a century, who has died at the age of 96.

The popular showbiz stalwart was “one of the greats, a first class broadcaster and an icon in the world of British comedy,” said the station’s controller, Mohit Bakaya.

Parsons enjoyed a very long career and continued to work until very recently.

He presented what became a radio sensation 'Just a Minute' from its inception in 1967. The show hears contestants attempt to speak for 60 seconds without repeating themselves or hesitating. Julian Clary, a regular guest on the show tweeted his reaction soon after the announcement.

Parsons’ television credits ranged from a guest role on Doctor Who to a stint fronting Anglia Television's brash 1970s game show, Sale Of The Century.

He was awarded a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014.

Julia McKenzie, Creative Director at BBC Studios Audio, which produces Just a Minute, said: “Nicholas was such a smart and passionate man who cared deeply about his radio show and Radio 4 and its devoted listeners. He was utterly charming and faultlessly professional.

“He was funny and kind in person and wonderful company. I can’t really believe he is gone today, he seemed indestructible. His legacy will live on with over 50 years of laughter-filled shows and the lasting friendships he made through his extraordinary career in show business.”

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.