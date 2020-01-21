As he landed Canada to reunite with his wife Meghan, Prince Harry was hoping for a new beginning, far away from the media frenzy.

Instead, the couple was by photographers, the Sussexes' lawyers claimed, causing them to issue a legal warning to British media on Tuesday.

Footage from Sky News showed Harry landing at Victoria's airport on Vancouver Island late on Monday.

The prince, Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie were reportedly staying at a mansion on the island off Canada's Pacific coast. The video shows Harry stepping off a small passenger plane and getting into an SUV on the tarmac.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday it would not comment on private matters.

The palace announced on Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent.

The couple are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle in an attempt to build a more peaceful life.

A photographer spotted a smiling Meghan on a hike with Archie and her two dogs, trailed by her security detail, on Vancouver Island on Monday.

Lawyers for Meghan and Harry have issued a legal warning to UK media over the use of paparazzi photos. The BBC and Sky News reported that the photographs were taken by photographers hiding in the bushes and spying on her.

The couple spent the holiday season on the island, but it's unclear where in Canada they will settle. Meghan worked for seven years in Toronto, where she filmed the TV series ''Suits.''

It is also unclear who would pay for their personal security and what the immigration and tax status would be for the couple. Harry's grandmother, the Queen, is technically head of state in Canada, a Commonwealth nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken warmly about Harry and Meghan, but has said there are questions to be addressed.