Iran MP offers three million dollar bounty to 'whoever kills Trump'

Ahmad Hamzeh, an Iranian MP has announced a 3 million dollar reward to “whoever kills Trump”.

Hamzeh is the MP for Kahnuj city in Kerman province. Kerman being the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force who was killed by a U.S. drone on January 3 in Iraq.

“I declare on behalf of the people of Kerman that all Kermanis are soldiers of Haj Qassem (Soleimani) and we all have no fear of being martyred. We give $3 million in cash to anyone who kills Trump” said Hamzeh , in his speech in parliament Tuesday according to Icana, Iran's parliament news agency.

He threatened the United States and its military bases and embassies in the region and said: "You'll taste this reality that Martyr Qassem Soleimani is more dangerous than Haj Qassim Soleimani." His implication is the military leader is more powerful in death than he was before he was killed.

Before the funeral of Soleimani, in which xixty-two people were killed because of a crowd stampede, Kerman was best known for being the largest producer of pistachios in Iran and around the world.